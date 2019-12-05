How to watch New Orleans Pelicans games in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

Zion Williamson will be sidelined for a few more weeks, but the New Orleans Pelicans will certainly be worth watching once the top overall pick makes his NBA debut. Zion is the most hyped NBA prospect to enter the league since LeBron James, and he's already drawing comparisons to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley before he has even stepped on the court. Zion will join a roster with legitimate NBA talent, including guards Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball and small forward Brandon Ingram.

Pelicans fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to stream the team's games live without a cable or satellite TV subscription. Most live TV streaming services carry the regional sports network that broadcasts the team's games in the New Orleans market. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the team's games live. And you can also catch the Pels on national NBA broadcasts, which are shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Stream Pelicans games live in New Orleans

In 2019, Pelicans games are shown on Fox Sports New Orleans, an RSN available only in Louisiana markets. Sling TV and AT&T TV Now are the only major live TV streaming services that do not not carry the Pelican's RSN. Check out your cord-cutting options below for the packages that carry Fox Sports New Orleans. I've also included information for ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for live national broadcasts. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC and Fox Sports New Orleans in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes everything a Pelicans fan needs: Fox Sports New Orleans, ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports New Orleans, ABC, ESPN and TNT. It does not offer NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Hulu with Live TV is raising its prices later this month to $55 a month.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox Sports New Orleans, TNT and NBA TV, but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. The $55-a-month Core plan adds Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA TV. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

AT&T TV Now's $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. Neither of its plans, however, features Fox Sports New Orleans or NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT. None of Sling TV's plans includes ABC or Fox Sports New Orleans, but you can get NBA TV with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

Out-of-market livestreaming of Pelicans games

If don't live in Louisiana, then you can't get Fox Sports New Orleans. You can, however, stream Pelicans games live with an NBA League Pass subscription. Or resign yourself to watching the team only when it's featured on a national NBA broadcast.

With NBA League Pass, your local team's games are blacked out along with nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (unless they're on ESPN, TNT or another national broadcast) for $250 for the season (or $40 a month) with no commercials, or $200 for the season (or $29 a month) with commercial breaks. You can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $120 for the season (or $18 a month). Or you can get just NBA TV for the channel's coverage of the league and the live games it shows for $60 a year or $7 a month. NBA League Pass is supported on a number of devices.