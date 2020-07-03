How to watch NASCAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday without cable

NASCAR returned to the track more than a month ago after suspending its season in March as the coronavirus spread. This weekend, NASCAR heads to the Brickyard for 160 laps around the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Usually home to open-wheel racing, the venue has become the host of one NASCAR's signature events.

Here's what you need to know to watch the racin' and rubbin' on Sunday.

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR has reorganized its race schedule for the rest of the season. You can view the full NASCAR schedule here, and these are races scheduled through July:

July 5: Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBC

Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBC July 12: Kentucky Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Kentucky Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on FS1 July 15: Bristol Motor Speedway at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on FS1

Bristol Motor Speedway at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on FS1 July 19: Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBCSN July 23: Kansas Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

This weekend, the Cup Series heads to Speedway, Indiana for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 on Sunday. The race gets underway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBC.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. Aside from two races in July on FS1, the rest of the NASCAR season will be shown on NBC and NBCSN. The good news for race fans is that all three channels are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month after a recent price increase and includes FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.

