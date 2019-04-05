How to watch Mets baseball in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

Mets fans, this could be the year. At least, it should be better than last year.

After finishing fourth in the National League East, the New York Mets made some moves. New agent-turned-GM Brodie Van Wagenen shored up the bullpen with two closers: Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia. He also signed veterans Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos to join rookie slugger Pete Alonso in the revamped lineup. But mostly they'll rely on starting pitching, anchored by Thor (OK, Noah Syndegaard) and the best pitcher in baseball, 2018 Cy Young award winner Jacob DeGrom, to compete in a stacked division against the Brave, Nationals and Phillies.

Cord-cutting Mets fans have a number of ways to watch New York Mets games this season, whether you're in the New York market or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Mets live in the New York area

In 2019, most Mets games will be shown on SportsNet New York. Four of the major live TV streaming services offer SNY. Let us review your options.

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes SNY. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if SNY is available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes SNY. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network.

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes SNY for the local New York market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network.

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes SNY. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if SNY is available where you live.

All of the above live TV streaming services offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Mets streaming

If you're a Mets fan living outside of the New York area, then you can't watch the club on SNY. You can, however, stream its games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, your Mets and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.