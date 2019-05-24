How to watch Marlins baseball in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

After trading away Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto, Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, the Miami Marlins are destined to lose 100 games this year and finish dead last again in the NL East. The only reason to watch the Marlins play baseball this year (and next year, too) is to watch the prospects they have acquired get called up to the big-league club and develop into the nucleus of a contender for the next decade. You can already watch Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Alfaro on the Marlins as you await the arrival of other prospects, including Lewis Brinson, Isan Díaz, Monte Harrison, Víctor Víctor Mesa and Sixto Sanchez. Keep the faith, Fish fans!

Marlins fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Fish whether you live in South Florida or are an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Marlins live in Miami

In 2019, Marlins games will be shown on Fox Sports Florida in the Miami market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer Fox Sports Florida.

Sling TV Fox Sports Florida is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which will get you into the pennant race toward the end of the regular season.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for Fox Sports Florida here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. $25.00 at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Florida. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports Florida. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug your ZIP code in on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports Florida is available in your area. $50.00 at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports Florida. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports Florida is available in your area here. $50.00 at PlayStation Vue

FuboTV FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox Sports Florida. Click here for a list of the regional sports networks that FuboTV carries. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. $55.00 at FuboTV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports Florida. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports Florida is available where you live. $70.00 at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Marlins streaming

If you are a Marlins fan living outside of South Florida, you can't watch the Fish on Fox Sports Florida. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Marlins and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

