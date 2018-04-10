Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress: How to watch live

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress to answer questions about how his company uses and protects the data of its more than 2 billion users. The move comes in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that exploded last month, in which data from tens of millions of Facebook users was improperly obtained and utilized by the consultancy in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

In agreeing to his first-ever official appearance before federal lawmakers, Zuckerberg is yielding to the intense pressure from authorities in the wake of the scandal, which seems to get worse with each subsequent revelation. The Facebook CEO will testify first in the Senate, and then the next day in the House.

When and where Zuckerberg will testify

On Tuesday, April 10 at 2:15 p.m. ET, Zuckerberg will testify before a rare joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.

On Wednesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET, he'll face the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Now Playing: Watch this: Millions more affected in Facebook data grab

How to watch Zuckerberg's testimony

You can watch both days of testimony live on CNET's YouTube channel. For Tuesday's hearing, you can watch the livestream right here (embedded above).

For additional coverage, check out CBS News' live streaming news service, CBSN, on the Web or via CBS News mobile apps. (For the record, CNET is a division of CBS.)

Editors' note, April 9, 2018: This story was originally published on April 6, 2018 and has since been updated with new information.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.