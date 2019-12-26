How to watch LSU and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl without cable

Getty Images

LSU finished the season with a perfect record and as the top-ranked team in the country. The Tigers gained the top seed in the College Football Playoff by hammering Georgia 37-10 to win the SEC. Oklahoma dropped a game to Kansas State in October but won the rest of its games, including an overtime victory against Baylor in the Big 12 title game to nab the fourth seed in the playoff.

The teams will face off in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, which serves this year as the first semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. Clemson and Ohio State will play in the other semifinal game in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Peach Bowl kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on ESPN.

How to stream the Peach Bowl

Of the live TV streaming services, Fubo TV is the only one that does not carry ESPN. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming the game.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and include ESPN.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ESPN.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.