How to watch LSU and Clemson in the college football national championship

Getty Images

One of these cats has to lose. The Tigers of LSU and the Tigers of Clemson have each run their record to a perfect 14-0 on the year. LSU was the conference champion of the SEC and then blew out Oklahoma in the first semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Clemson won the ACC before knocking out Ohio State in the other semifinal game. The two teams will meet on Monday night for college football's national championship.

The game will feature plenty of future NFL talent, including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU, who many expect to be the first pick of the NFL draft. On the other side of the field, quarterback Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to the national title last year and is the favorite to be the first pick in next year's draft.

The CFP National Championship kicks off on Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) and will be broadcast on ESPN.

How to stream the National Championship

In addition to the main broadcast on ESPN, there will be alternate broadcasts across ESPN's family of channels including Field Pass on ESPN2 (side commentary from Adam Amin, Steve Levy and others), Coaches Film Room on ESPNU (coaches sitting around a table, breaking down the action), Command Center on ESPNews (multiple views with stats and charts) and DataCenter on ESPN Goal Line (the main telecast but with stats, social media posts and more). ESPN will also show the main telecast but with the hometown radio calls for each team; LSU on the SEC Network, and Clemson on the ACC Network. Lastly, ESPN Deportes will carry the Spanish-language broadcast.

Of the live TV streaming services, Fubo TV is the only one that does not carry ESPN's family of channels. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming the game.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. The $10-a-month Sports add-on includes ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Goal Line, the ACC Network and the SEC Network. The $5-a-month Español add-on includes ESPN Deportes. (Sling TV is currently discounted by $10 for the first month.)

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, the ACC Network and the SEC Network, but not ESPN Goal Line or ESPN Deportes.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Goal Line, the ACC Network and the SEC Network.The $5-a-month Español add-on includes ESPN Deportes.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ESPN and ESPN2. The $80-a-month Max package adds ESPNU, ESPNews, the ACC Network and the SEC Network, but neither plan includes ESPN Goal Line or ESPN Deportes.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.