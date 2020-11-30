How to watch live as Elon Musk talks life, business and Mars Tuesday

Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX founder and leading Mars tourism booster Elon Musk will take the stage on Tuesday to talk life, business, Mars and the business of transporting life to Mars.

The serial entrepreneur, billionaire and founder of Tesla and SpaceX will receive the Axel Springer Award in a special ceremony that will be livestreamed from Berlin. You can watch it right here.

The award, presented annually by the German media conglomerate, "honors outstanding personalities who are innovative in an extraordinary way, who create and change markets and who shape culture while at the same time shouldering their social responsibility," according to a statement.

Previous winners include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the world wide web.

The award ceremony is dubbed "An Evening for Elon Musk - Mission to Mars," but the program is set to include a wide-ranging conversation with Musk about what inspires him. There's no indication the world's second-richest man (by some recent measures) will provide an update on his Mars ambitions, but Musk has always been primed to make news at just about any moment so it should be worth a watch.

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

