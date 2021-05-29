A whole lot of left turns will be made in Indianapolis this Memorial Day weekend. The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday, May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott Dixon captured the pole position in qualifying with an average speed of 231.685 miles per hour. That is, as they say in racing circles, fast. Joining Dixon in the first row is Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay. Have a favorite racer? Check out the starting grid for the 33-car field.

The Indy 500 starts Sunday at 9:45 a.m. PT (12:45 p.m. ET) on NBC. Here's how you can watch all the open-wheeled action on race day.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

How to watch the Indy 500 without cable

Pre-race coverage starts at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET) on NBCSN before giving way to NBC at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET). Post-race coverage starts at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on NBCSN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news is that NBC and NBCSN are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the Indy 500 on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets and NBCSN. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T Now TVs $70-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

More home entertainment recommendations