How to watch Indians baseball in 2019 without cable

The Cleveland Indians have won three consecutive AL Central titles, but are still looking for their first World Series crown since 1948 -- the longest drought in baseball now that the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have won titles this century. The Indians are off to a lackluster start this season, but should challenge the Minnesota Twins for a fourth straight division title with stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez pacing the offense and Cy Young hopeful Trevor Bauer leading the pitching staff.

Indians fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Tribe whether you're in Cleveland or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Indians live in Cleveland

In 2019, Indians games will be shown on SportsTime Ohio in the Cleveland market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer SportsTime Ohio.

Sling TV SportsTime Ohio is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which will get you into the pennant race toward the end of the regular season.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for SportsTime Ohio here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. $25.00 at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes SportsTime Ohio. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes SportsTime Ohio. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if SportsTime Ohio is available in your area. $50.00 at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes SportsTime Ohio. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if SportsTime Ohio is available in your area here. $50.00 at PlayStation Vue

FuboTV FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes SportsTime Ohio. Click here for a list of the regional sports networks that FuboTV carries. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. $55.00 at FuboTV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes SportsTime Ohio. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if SportsTime Ohio is available where you live. $70.00 at DirecTV Now

All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Indians streaming

If you are an Indians fan living outside of Cleveland, you can't watch the Tribe on SportsTime Ohio. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Tribe and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.