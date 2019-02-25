How to watch Green Book

David Katzmaier/CNET

The Oscars are over, and blockbuster Black Panther didn't win best picture. That honor went to Green Book.

Green Book stars Viggo Mortensen as an Italian-American bouncer, Tony Lipp, who becomes the chauffeur to an African-American pianist on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South in 1962. The pianist, Dr. Don Shirley, is played by Mahershala Ali, best known for his performances in Moonlight and House of Cards.

Ali won the Oscar for best supporting actor, and the film also won best original screenplay. It wasn't quite as popular as Black Panther, however, so maybe you haven't seen it yet. Now's your chance.

Stream now for $15

Green Book came out in 2018 and is still playing in theaters, so you might be able to catch it there. You could also get the Blu-ray or DVD.

But the easiest way to watch it now is via streaming from major providers. Unfortunately the stream is not available to rent yet -- the only option is buying the movie. The price is the same everywhere we checked: $14.99, whether you want the UHD (4K), high-def or standard-def version.

It's available at Amazon (SD and HD only), Vudu, iTunes, Google Play Movies and TV and FandangoNow (in SD, HD and UHD 4K).

Disclosure: CNET may receive commission from the services featured on this page.

Available to rent March 12 for $6



Don't feel like paying $15? According to iTunes and Vudu, the rental window opens in a couple weeks, Tuesday March 12. At that point we expect it to cost $6 to rent, although that price could vary by outlet and quality.

