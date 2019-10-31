How to watch Golden State Warriors games in 2019 without cable

Golden State Warriors/Getty Images

The sun was already setting on the Dubs dynasty with the departure of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson expected to miss the upcoming season. And now things look even bleaker after Stephen Curry broke his hand. Suddenly, it's D'Angelo Russell's team, and he's in his first year with the Golden State Warriors. Wins might be tough to come by for the team in its new home in San Francisco this season, but Russell is a former All Star and a spectacular playmaker. He's worth watching, and it's time to see what some of the team's young talent can do with more playing time.

Warriors fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to stream the team's games live, from die-hard fans in the Bay Area to out-of-market admirers of Curry's brilliance and the Warrior's beautiful brand of basketball. Warriors games in the team's local market are shown on NBC Sports Bay Area. The Warriors are also a popular pick of the networks for national NBA broadcasts, which are shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Out-of-market fans will need to spring for NBA League Pass to watch the team's games live.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

Stream Warriors games live in the Bay Area

In 2019, Warriors games will be shown on NBC Sports Bay Area, a regional sports network in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 a month, offer NBC Sports Bay Area. I've also included information for ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for live national broadcasts. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes everything an NBA fan needs: NBC Sports Bay Area along with ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. The $55-a-month Core plan adds NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV. You can see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT. Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Blue package includes NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT. You can get all three channels with Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange and Blue package. None of Sling TV's plans includes ABC, but you can get NBA TV with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers ABC. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC Sports Bay Area, ABC, ESPN and TNT. It does not offer NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT, but you'll need to spring for the $70-a-month Max package to get those channels and NBC Sports Bay Area. Neither plan features NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of ABC is available where you live. AT&T TV Now is raising its prices next month, and its new base price will be $65 for the Plus package and $80 for Max.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT and NBA TV but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market live streaming of Warriors games

If you live outside the Bay Area, then you can't get NBC Sports Bay Area. You can, however, stream their games live with an NBA League Pass subscription.

With NBA League Pass, your local team's games are blacked out along with nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (unless they're on ESPN, TNT or another national broadcast) for $250 for the season (or $40 a month) with no commercials, or $200 for the season (or $29 a month) with commercial breaks. You can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $120 for the season (or $18 a month). Or you can get just NBA TV for the channel's coverage of the league and the live games it shows for $60 a year or $7 a month. NBA League Pass is supported on a number of devices.