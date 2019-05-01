How to watch Giants baseball in 2019 without cable

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants play in the most beautiful park in all of baseball. I would pay good money to watch a Planet Earth-style documentary of an empty Oracle Park (previously Pac Bell Park, SBC Park and AT&T Park). The camera slowly pans across the outfield grass and rises up so I can catch a glimpse of McCovey Cove behind the tall brick wall in right field.

The team itself is in the middle of a rebuild, however, and is expected to finish toward the bottom of the National League West this year. But it still features stars like Buster Posey behind the plate and Madison Bumgarner toeing the rubber every five days.

Giants fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Giants whether you're in the Bay Area or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Giants live in the Bay Area

In 2019, Giants games will be shown on NBC Sports Bay Area in the San Francisco market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer NBC Sports Bay Area.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Sling TV ($25) NBC Sports Bay Area is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for NBC Sports Bay Area here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. See at Sling TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes NBC Sports Bay Area for the local San Francisco market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. Click here for a list of the regional sports networks that FuboTV carries. See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC Sports Bay Area. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC Sports Bay Area. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if NBC Sports Bay Area is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes NBC Sports Bay Area. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if NBC Sports Bay Area is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes NBC Sports Bay Area. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if NBC Sports Bay Area is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Giants streaming

If you're a Giants fan living outside of the Bay Area, you can't watch the Giants on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Giants and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.