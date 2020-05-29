How to watch German Bundesliga games live in the US without cable

Getty Images

Normally at this point in the sports calendar in the US, the baseball season is starting to hit its stride, the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing, and the US Open and Wimbledon are on the near horizon. With the coronavirus pandemic suspending or outright canceling sports in the US and around the world, sports fans are left to find alternative entertainment, play video games or get in shape because of all the bread we're baking.

If you're starved for live sports, you have a few options as some sports have returned. NASCAR has resumed racing, and professional baseball from Korea can be found on ESPN. If stock cars or the KBO doesn't do it for you, can I interest you in German soccer? The German Bundeliga is the first major soccer league to resume its season, and you can watch games live on Fox Sports.

Some top finishes here 🎯



The pick of the bunch from MD27 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/aVcKQbMk92 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 27, 2020

When are Bundesliga games on TV?

Most games are played on Saturdays and Sundays with a few occasionally played on weekdays. The season picked back up on May 16 after shutting down in early March. There are six weeks left in the restarted season that now ends on Saturday, June 27. As in other European soccer leagues, there are no playoffs in the Bundesliga; the team who finishes atop the standings at the end of the regular season is crowned the champion.

Wins are worth three points and a draw is worth one point. Bayern Munich sits in first place, seven points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and nine points ahead of RB Leipzig. Mönchengladbach and Leverkusen are both 11 points back. You can view the current Bundesliga standings here.

Games are shown live in the US on Fox Sports. Germany is six to nine hours ahead of the US, so afternoon matches in Germany are shown live in the mornings in the US, starting usually at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT).

What Bundesliga games are on this week?

Games are shown on FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus. Here's the broadcast schedule this week (all times ET):

Friday, May 29

2:30 p.m. on FS2: Freiburg vs. Leverkusen

Saturday, May 30

9:30 a.m. on FS1: Schalke vs. Bremen

9:30 a.m. on FS2: Wolfsburg vs. Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. on Fox Soccer Plus: Mainz vs. Hoffenheim

12:30 p.m. on FS1: Bayern Munich vs. Düsseldorf

Sunday, May 31

9:30 a.m. on FS1: Mönchengladbach vs. Union Berlin

12 p.m. on FS1: Paderborn vs. Dortmund

Monday, June 1

2:30 p.m. on FS2: Koln vs. RB Leipzig

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Bundesliga games with one of the live TV services below. And if you subscribe to one of these streaming services, you'll be able to authenticate your account to also watch live on the Fox Sport website or app.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes FS1, and you can add FS2 with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Sling TV does not offer Fox Soccer Plus. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes FS1 and FS2. You can add Fox Soccer Plus for an extra $15 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes FS1 and FS2 but not Fox Soccer Plus. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes FS1 and FS2. You can add Fox Soccer Plus with the $6-a-month International Sports Plus add-on. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes FS1, but you will need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package if you also want to get FS2. Neither plan includes Fox Soccer Plus. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.