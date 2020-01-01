How to watch Georgia and Baylor in the Sugar Bowl without cable

Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was a disappointing finish for fans of Georgia and Baylor. Both teams had strong starts, but losses in their respective conference championship games had both on the outside looking in when it came to making the College Football Playoffs.

The bright side for both programs is that they have a prime bowl game to look forward to, the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs and Bears have met four times before with Georgia winning all previous matchups, something Baylor All-American defensive lineman James Lynch will try to change. Opposing him will be Georgia QB Jake Fromm in what could be his final college football game should he elect to head to the NFL this spring.

Georgia will be looking to avenge its loss to Baylor's Big-12 rival Texas in last year's Sugar Bowl, while the Bears are looking to win a second Sugar Bowl, having beaten Tennessee in 1957.

The Sugar Bowl kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 5:45 p.m. PT (8:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 p.m. CT) from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and will be broadcast on ESPN.

How to stream the Sugar Bowl

Of the live TV streaming services, FuboTV is the only one that doesn't carry ESPN. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming the game.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ESPN.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN. (Sling TV is currently discounted to $20 for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.