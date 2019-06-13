How to watch Fortnite World Cup Finals

Epic

Battle royale game Fortnite has become a phenomenon. The free video game from developer Epic Games has generated billions and became an obsession for gamers of all ages. With the surge in popularity comes Fortnite tournaments for eager esports gamers.

The Fortnite World Cup Finals, which has a $30 million prize pool, take place on July 26-28 in New York City at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets to the event are sold out meaning the only way to watch is online.

This is your road to the Fortnite World Cup! Get all the details here: https://t.co/HM5iubonLq pic.twitter.com/Wi3uxUqGGQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 25, 2019

How can I watch the Fortnite World Cup Finals

Epic will livestream the event on its YouTube and Twitch channels. Both can be viewed via the respective apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV ( ).

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a battle royale game, which means a large number of players start a match and the last one who survives wins. Each game has 100 players landing on an island with only pickaxes equipped. They'll have to find new weapons, grenades and other items in order to survive and eliminate other players.

What makes Fortnite unique is the building aspect of the game. Players can scavenge materials such as wood, metal and brick to create walls, ramps and floors to quickly build their own forts, hence the name. These structures help protect players from bullets and can provide vantage points against opponents. The best Fortnite players are not just good with a gun, but they can also build quickly to defend themselves.

What is the Fortnite World Cup

Epic announced the 2019 Fortnite World Cup in June 2018. Plans were to have weekly tournaments starting in late 2018 with the finals in 2019. In March, the developer changed its plans with qualifiers for the Fortnite World Cup starting in April with the finals taking place in July.

Players earned points in either single or duos weekly tournaments to qualify for the finals. Those with the highest points total will be invited to the event and play for the first prize of $3 million as well as the crown of the best Fortnite player in the world.