How to watch For All Mankind on Apple TV Plus

The new Apple TV Plus streaming service launches today, Friday Nov. 1, with a handful of all-new exclusive shows, and one of the most intriguing (and critically popular) is For All Mankind. Created by Emmy-winning producer Ronald D. Moore, best known for Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Outlander, the drama series explores a world "in which the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America's hopes and dreams," according to Apple.

Here's what you need to know to start streaming For All Mankind on Apple TV Plus.

How can I watch For All Mankind?

All Apple TV Plus programming, including For All Mankind, is streamed exclusively to subscribers via the Apple TV app. The app is available on pretty much all Apple devices, including iPhones ( ), iPads ( ), Mac computers and the Apple TV ( ) streaming box.

The Apple TV app is also available on select non-Apple TV devices, including:

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung smart TVs

Subscribers will also be able to watch Apple TV Plus on the web at tv.apple.com.

Sorry, Android owners -- the Apple TV app isn't available on any mobile devices except iPhones or iPads. That means Apple TV Plus subscribers with non-Apple phones will need to stream to their mobiles via the web, rather than in an app.

Apple says the TV app will become available "in the future" on smart TVs from Sony, LG and Vizio. It hasn't mentioned availability on other TV platforms, such as Chromecast.

How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple TV Plus will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and offers a seven-day free trial. Recent buyers of certain Apple products can get a year of Apple TV Plus for free.

Is there a review or a trailer I can watch?

Yes to both. Check out CNET's full review of For All Mankind and feast your eyes on the official trailer below or watch it on YouTube.

Who's behind For All Mankind?

Moore was nominated for three Emmys for Battlestar Galactica (winning in 2008) and once for Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Who's in it?

Joel Kinnaman (House of Cards, Suicide Squad) leads the cast as Edward Baldwin, an astronaut in NASA's Apollo program.