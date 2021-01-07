SpaceX lands the first Falcon 9 rocket of 2021 like it's nothing

SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, starts the New Year off by sending a new communications satellite to space for the nation of Turkey.

Turksat 5A is the first of a pair of next-generation broadcasting birds that SpaceX will boost to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida as soon as Thursday night.

Falcon 9 and Turksat 5A vertical on pad 40; tonight’s four-hour launch window opens at 8:28 p.m. EST, and weather is 70% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/jc8ix0F9IA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 7, 2021

SpaceX has confirmed the planned launch and posted a link to the upcoming webcast, embedded at the top of this story, on its website. Airspace closures and weather bulletins also indicate it's on the schedule with a backup launch window about 24 hours later.

The satellite is expected to catch a ride on a first stage Falcon 9 booster that will be making its fourth flight followed shortly thereafter by its fourth landing, this time on the droneship Just Read The Instructions parked in the Atlantic Ocean.

This will be a relatively routine mission for SpaceX, but a night launch from the space coast is always a spectacular sight.

The Falcon 9 is currently set to blast off sometime during a four-hour window that begins at 5:28 p.m. PT (8:28 p.m. local ET). The weather forecast is 70% favorable Thursday night and 80% favorable on the following evening.

