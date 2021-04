How to watch every Star Wars movie and TV show online in chronological order

Enlarge Image Disney

With a whole bunch of new Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon, you might want to dive into every existing Star Wars movie and TV show. Especially as they're all available now to stream on Disney Plus, from the original trilogy right up to The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian (with Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch arriving next week, May 4 2021).

Whether you've never seen them before or can recite them line by line, here's how to check out every canon Star Wars movie, prequel, spinoff and TV show in chronological order (including alternatives like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and YouTube if you prefer to rent or buy video on-demand rather than subscribe to Disney's streaming service).

Episode I: The Phantom Menace Lucasfilm The Star Wars prequels begin 32 years before the Battle of Yavin (BBY), the famous Death Star fight seen in the original Star Wars movie. The discovery of 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker kicks off the Skywalker Saga as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn finds him to be unusually strong in the Force -- the energy field that connects all life in the universe and from which the Jedi draw their powers -- and suspects he may be destined to bring balance to the Force. Meanwhile, Darth Sidious, a Sith Lord aligned with the dark side of the Force, works in secret to destroy the Jedi and manipulate the Galactic Republic's political system. Thrilling stuff! Streaming subscription service options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode II: Attack of the Clones Lucasfilm We jump forward 10 years to 22 BBY for the second movie in the Skywalker Saga. At this point, Anakin is Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi apprentice and quite the moody teenager. Even though it's against the rules of the Jedi Order, he's also falling in love with Padmé Amidala. Meanwhile, renegade Jedi Count Dooku schemes to undermine the Republic -- but what is his connection to Darth Sidious? Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

The Clone Wars Disney/Lucasfilm This CGI animated series (consisting of one movie and six TV seasons) spans 22 to 19 BBY, telling the tale of the intergalactic hostilities that broke out at the end of Attack of the Clones, and focusing on Anakin's apprentice Ahsoka Tano. It isn't part of the Skywalker Saga, so no episode number here. After the final season, the story continues in The Bad Batch. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

The Bad Batch Disney The Bad Batch continues from the end of The Clone Wars, following a squad of misfit stormtroopers called Clone Force 99. The exact setting will be revealed when the animated series streams on Disney Plus. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus (from May 4 2021)

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars told by a CNET intern who's never seen it

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Lucasfilm It's 19 BBY at the end of the Clone Wars and Darth Sidious takes the final step in his plan to refashion the galaxy as the Galactic Empire with himself as Emperor. Meanwhile Anakin is tempted by the dark side -- and the birth of Darth Vader approaches... Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Solo: A Star Wars Story Lucasfilm This standalone movie takes place around 10 or 13 years before the battle of Yavin and reveals the early life and times of roguish ace pilot Han Solo. It's not a part of the Skywalker Saga, but worth a watch to see the origins of the Millennium Falcon and the first meeting of Han and Chewbacca. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Star Wars Rebels Disney This animated TV series, which ran for four seasons, follows a band of rebels defying Darth Vader and the Empire, set 5 years BBY. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Jonathan Olley Another standalone movie, this one leads into the Battle of Yavin. Rogue One shows the Rebel Alliance's first major victory against the Empire as a ragtag team of renegades and spies scheme to steal the plans for terrifying super-weapon the Death Star. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode IV: A New Hope Lucasfilm The fourth episode of the Skywalker Saga (and the original Star Wars movie) is set in 0 BBY, and builds to the famous Death Star battle. Darth Vader is determined to track down the stolen Death Star plans and captures Princess Leia, kicking off a series of events that see Luke Skywalker and Han Solo joining the Rebel Alliance. Leia is rescued and the Death Star is destroyed. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Lucasfilm We rejoin Leia, Luke and Han three years after the Battle of Yavin (ABY), with the Rebel Alliance on the run from a furious Empire. Luke learns the ways of the Force as he tries to become a Jedi, only to discover an unexpected connection to Darth Vader. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi Lucasfilm One year later, in 4 ABY, the Rebel Alliance attacks the second Death Star. Luke faces Darth Vader and the Emperor tries to turn him to the dark side, but Vader's love for Luke just might bring him back to the light side of the Force. Meanwhile Leia discovers she's Luke's twin sister and the daughter of Darth Vader as she leads the Rebel Alliance to the Empire's downfall. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

The Mandalorian Disney Plus All hail Baby Yoda! Viewers were charmed by the little green guy who stole the show in The Mandalorian, a western-influenced action series focusing on a laconic bounty hunter getting into shootouts on the fringes of the galactic frontier. Set five years after Return of the Jedi, it sees victorious rebels and shattered Imperial forces still locked in battle, while also drawing on the back story of Star Wars icon Boba Fett. This most recent Star Wars spinoff debuted as the flagship original series for the launch of Disney Plus in 2019. There are two seasons, consisting of satisfyingly bite-size half-hour episodes. You don't need to have seen any previous spinoffs to understand it, but season 2 will be particularly satisfying if you've seen The Clone Wars -- for more details, check out our (spoiler-packed) recaps of The Mandalorian and its wealth of Star Wars easter eggs. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus (exclusive)

Star Wars Resistance Lucasfilm This two-season animated TV series is set before, during and after The Force Awakens (34 BBY) and follows hapless Resistance spy Kazuda Xiono as he works to stop a First Order plot. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Episode VII: The Force Awakens Lucasfilm The seventh episode of the Skywalker Saga. In 34 ABY, Luke has vanished, and mysterious Force-sensitive nomad Rey gets tangled up with the Resistance. Meanwhile Ben Solo, son of Leia and Han, has fallen to the dark side and become Kylo Ren. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi Lucasfilm This one takes place immediately after The Force Awakens as Kylo Ren seizes control of the First Order. Having found Luke, Rey learns the ways of the Force and is determined to bring Kylo Ren back to the light. But is this the end for the Resistance? Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Walt Disney Studios The final chapter in the Skywalker Saga. It's 35 ABY, and the living and the dead face each other. Rey and Kylo Ren battle for their souls as a conspiracy born years ago threatens to bring the galaxy under the heel of a reborn Emperor. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Read more: The 32 best movies to watch on Netflix