After shutting down its season in mid-March amid the coronavirus outbreak, professional soccer in England is returning to the pitch -- albeit in empty stadiums. The Premier League resumes its season today when Aston Villa and Sheffield United meet, followed by Manchester City and Arsenal. Teams still have nine or 10 games to play, and Liverpool will try to pick up where it left off and continue its historic season. It needs only two wins in its nine remaining matches to win its first title in 30 years.

Sports-starved fans in the US can watch Premier League games live on NBC and NBCSN. Premier League games will also be the first live sports to appear on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. You can view NBC's broadcast schedule of the matches to be shown live in the US. Keep reading to see your options for watching the conclusion of the English soccer season.

This week's Premier League broadcast schedule

The two matches today conclude match day 29 of the Premier League schedule. Match day 30 runs from Friday, June 19 through Monday, June 22. Here's the broadcast schedule for the week (all times ET):

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. on NBCSN

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. on NBCSN

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs. Southampton, 1 p.m. on NBCSN

Tottenham vs. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. on NBCSN

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. on NBCSN

West Ham vs. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. on Peacock

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. on NBCSN

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. on NBCSN

Everton vs. Liverpool, 2 p.m. on NBC

Monday, June 22:

Manchester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Raise your hand if we can interest you in 12 @premierleague matches over the next six days #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/56yNiydx6v — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 17, 2020

How to watch the Premier League without cable

US residents don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch NBC or NBCSN or authenticate an account in order to stream the matches on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBC and NBCSN, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to NBC Sports live streams online.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the Premier League games shown on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and NBCSN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Peacock is currently available only to Comcast subscribers but will be rolled out to everyone on July 15. It offers three tiers: a limited, free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $4.99 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $9.99 a month. Discounts are available if you sign up for a year before July 14; you can get the ad-supported version for $30 or the ad-free version for $70. You'll need one of the Premium plans to watch Premier League games. Read our Peacock review.

All of the live TV streaming services outside of Peacock above offer free trials, and all allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.