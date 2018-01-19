How to watch Eagles vs. Vikings online

Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Minnesota Vikings have won a Super Bowl, and these two storied but tortured franchises are only two victories away from a title. With so much on the line, the drama is sure to be high Sunday night in Philadelphia. Here's how you can watch the game if you don't have cable.

What: NFC Championship game



NFC Championship game When: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET



Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia



Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Channel: Fox



Streaming options

To watch the NFC Championship game, you'll need to to find a streaming service that not only offers Fox but a live feed of Fox and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $20-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. Channel lineups vary by region, so use Sling TV's GameFinder to check if you can watch a live, local feed of Fox in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan includes Fox. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed of Fox where you live.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $35 a month and includes Fox. It's available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service. It offers a 7-day free trial and costs $19.99 for the first month before jumping up to $44.99 a month. It includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless subscribers can stream the local broadcasts of all of the NFL playoff games via the NFL Mobile app without any data charges.

Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable indoor antenna to nearly any TV to watch games on the major networks, including Fox.

Read more: How to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars online