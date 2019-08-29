YouTube

There's a special place in my heart for The Karate Kid, and not just because I had a mad crush on Elisabeth Shue. In 1984, I was exactly the right age for the story about an awkward teen who stands up to bullies with the help of a kind mentor. (Could have used one of those.)

Of course, when Cobra Kai debuted on YouTube last year, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, I had low expectations. Extremely low. These reboots never work. Everybody's going to look old and weird, the story will feel contrived and pointless.

Imagine my surprise when Cobra Kai turned out to be a darn good show. Of course, I've seen only the first two episodes, which YouTube offered for free. I wasn't about to subscribe to yet another streaming service just to watch one series.

Now playing: Watch this: 10 best free movie and TV streaming services

Good news: As promised earlier this year, Cobra Kai Season 1 is now available to stream for free -- no YouTube Premium subscription required. The only catch: They're not streaming ad-free. (Use the time during commercials to practice your wax-on, wax-off moves.)

Needless to say, you can watch the show anywhere you can watch YouTube: PC, phone, tablet, streaming stick and so on.

As for Season 2, YouTube Premium subscribers already have access to it. For everyone else, the first episode is available to watch right now, with additional episodes emerging from behind the paywall (read: going free) each week starting Sept. 11. However, these episodes will be available free only for a limited time, according to a YouTube press release. It's unclear if there's a time limit on Season 1.

Need a refresher course in all things Karate Kid? This is the perfect time to reacquaint yourself with young Daniel, young Johnny and the dearly departed Mr. Miyagi. Here's how to watch the original Karate Kid movie online. (My two cents: You really only need to watch the first one, which sets up everything that happens in Cobra Kai. But if you want to slog through the three sequels, they're available as well.) Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

CBS All Access

Watch the first Karate Kid free, free with ads or for $4

Unfortunately, the movie isn't currently available via HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime or any other streaming service you might already be paying for -- with one exception: You can watch it as part of your CBS All Access subscription. (Disclosure: CBS owns CNET.)

If you're new to the service, you can try the Commercial Free plan free for one week. After that, it's $9.99 per month. And for what it's worth, All Access has not only the original, but also The Karate Kid: Part II, The Karate Kid: Part III and The Next Karate Kid.

The movies are also available "free with ads" (meaning you'll have to sit through some commercials) from the following services:

Of course, you can also rent the movies. The Karate Kid is $3.99 at most of the major services: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and so on.

If you've found a better deal, or some other way to watch Daniel throw crane kicks on the cheap, hit up the comments!

Note: This post was published previously and has been updated to indicate the availability of Cobra Kai for free.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.