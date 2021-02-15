President Joe Biden will answer questions from Americans Tuesday night, Feb. 16, during an hour-long CNN town hall broadcast live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the event, which will air from the historic Pabst Theater starting at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).

An invite-only, socially distanced audience will attend the CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden, following Wisconsin's coronavirus safety guidelines, according to a network spokesperson, but there will be a number of ways to watch it live. Questions from an audience made up of Democrats, Republicans and independents are expected to cover a range of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on daily life and the troubled US economy.

Last week, Biden said his administration has bought enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to cover 300 million people in the US by the end of July, though this doesn't mean everyone will be vaccinated by then.

Tuesday's event will kick off Biden's first major political trip outside of Washington since he became president. On Thursday, he'll head to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he's scheduled to tour a Pfizer manufacturing facility that's producing the COVID-19 vaccine and meet with workers there.

In the election, Biden took both Wisconsin and Michigan, two swing states won by President Donald Trump five years ago.

How can I watch or stream the CNN town hall?

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International. Cord-cutters who subscribe to a live TV streaming service can also watch the debate on CNNgo for desktop and mobile, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). If you're interested in subscribing to a live TV streaming service but haven't yet, you'll find subscription information below.

For those who miss the live event, the special will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

How can I watch for free if I don't have cable?

The event will stream live on CNN.com's homepage and CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and will be simulcast on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795.

