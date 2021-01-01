How to watch Clemson and Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl today without cable

Clemson won the ACC and Ohio State won the Big Ten to set up a rematch of last year's semifinal game that the Tigers narrowly won after the Buckeyes coughed up a big lead. The game features two of the top quarterbacks in college football, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields. This year, the two teams will meet in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl with a chance to advance to the national championship game against the winner of the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Notre Dame.

The Sugar Bowl kicks off today, Friday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on ESPN. Here's how you can watch without cable.

How to stream the Sugar Bowl

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Sugar Bowl with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. You can also watch the Sugar Bowl on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription, including a live-TV streaming subscription, that includes ESPN.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.