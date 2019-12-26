How to watch Clemson and Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl without cable

Getty Images

Clemson and Ohio State both finished the regular season with unblemished records and will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, which serves this year as the second semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. LSU and Oklahoma will play in the other semifinal game in the Peach Bowl.

Clemson tore through the ACC and destroyed Virginia 62-17 in the conference championship to punch its ticket to the playoff. Ohio State met little resistance in the Big Ten this year before beating Wisconsin 34-21 in its conference championship.

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

How to stream the Fiesta Bowl

Of the live TV streaming services, Fubo TV is the only one that does not carry ESPN. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming the game.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and include ESPN.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ESPN.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.