How to watch Chris Pratt's new sci-fi action movie, The Tomorrow War

After being delayed six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Tomorrow War is finally here. And while you won't be able to see the high-octane action film starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski in theaters, you can still have a great movie experience with your big TV, a soundbar and Amazon Prime.

What is The Tomorrow War?

Aliens, time travel, military combat ... does a film that checks so many boxes really even need a plot? Doesn't matter, you're getting one anyway! A war against aliens 30 years into our future isn't going well for humanity, so people started using time travel to pull ordinary folks from 2022 to help win the war in the future by being better people in the past (as well as shooting aliens in the face in the future).

It sounds complicated, but in his review of the film CNET's Richard Trenholm promises a great balance of comedy and action with a considerably better overall message than the most recent Fast and Furious. That may be a low bar, but the trailer looks good and the review is positive, so what do you really have to lose?

How do I watch The Tomorrow War?

While the movie was originally slated for a theatrical release, pandemic delays caused a bottleneck in film releases, sending some digital-only. While an action film like this would probably be a lot of fun with a massive screen and a killer sound system, being able to watch on your couch can also be a blast. And as long as you have an Amazon Prime subscription, this movie is immediately available to you at launch through the Prime Video app on all of your gadgets.

When does The Tomorrow War unlock on Prime Video?

Unlike Disney, which waits until midnight PT to unlock digital videos, Amazon Prime Video frequently releases its movies at midnight GMT. That means folks in the US could have access to this movie in the evening on Friday, July 2. Here's when we think The Tomorrow War will release by time zone:

Eastern Daylight Time - 8 p.m

Central Daylight Time - 7 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Time - 6 p.m.

Pacific Daylight Time - 5 p.m.

If you don't see The Tomorrow War show up in Prime Video shortly after the unlock times above, it means Amazon has decided to release the film at midnight for every time zone and you'll need to wait until it's available to enjoy in your neighborhood. (It is currently available in the Pacific time zone.)