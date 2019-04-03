How to watch Chicago Cubs baseball in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

Led by Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber, the Chicago Cubs last year qualified for the MLB postseason for a franchise-record fourth season in a row -- before losing in extra innings to the Colorado Rockies in the Wild Card game to end their season. With Kris Bryant back at full strength and a pitching staff anchored by Jon Lester, Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels, the North Siders expect to make it five years in a row this season.

Cubs fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Cubbies when you can't get to Wrigley.

Stream the Cubbies live in the Chicago area

In 2019, Cubs games will be shown on NBC Sports Chicago, WGN-TV and ABC 7. According to MLB.com, NBC Sports Chicago will televise up to 83 Cubs games, WGN-TV will broadcast 45 games and ABC 7 will show 25 games.

All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer NBC Sports Chicago, but only some offer ABC 7 and none offer WGN-TV.

Sling TV ($25) NBC Sports Chicago is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package, but no Sling package offers ABC 7. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for NBC Sports Chicago here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. See at Sling TV

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7 are available in your area. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes NBC Sports Chicago for the local Chicago market, but it doesn't have ABC 7. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7 are available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7 are available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Cubs streaming

If you're a Cubs fan living outside of the Chicago area, then you can't watch the Cubbies on one of the local Chicago channels. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, your Chicago Cubs and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

