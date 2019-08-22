How to watch Packers vs. Raiders, Texans vs. Cowboys and more NFL preseason week 3 games

Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We've reached week three of the NFL preseason, which means the 2019 season is just a couple weeks away. With just two weeks to go until the Packers take on the Bears on Sept. 5, its time for NFL teams to start making their final evaluations for who makes the roster and fantasy players to start narrowing down who they want to take in their drafts.

Plenty of questions still remain heading into the third week. Will Tony Pollard continue to impress in Ezekiel Elliott's absence? Is this going to be the debut of Duke Johnson in Houston? Does Antonio Brown make an appearance when the Raiders take on the Packers? With fantasy football drafts coming up, we'll start getting answers to these questions and more this week.

Here's how cord cutters can watch the games live without cable.

What's the full schedule for NFL preseason week 3?

Here's every game through Monday night, per NFL.com.

Thursday, Aug. 22

7:00 p.m. ET: New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals

7:30 p.m. ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles

7:30 p.m. ET: Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

7:30 p.m. ET: Washington Redskins vs. Atlanta Falcons

8:00 p.m. ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

8:00 p.m. ET: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

Friday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:00 p.m. ET: Buffalo Bulls vs. Detroit Lions

Saturday, Aug. 24

1:00 p.m. ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings

7:00 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

7:00 p.m. ET: Houston Texas vs. Dallas Cowboys



7:30 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

8:00 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs



9:00 p.m. ET: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

10:00 p.m. ET: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Aug. 25

8:00 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans



How can I stream my local team's NFL preseason games?

For teams in your local market -- Jets and Giants fans in New York, Cleveland fans in Ohio, and so on -- you'll be able to watch your local team's preseason games on a major local network channel (ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC; note that CBS is the parent company of CNET).

Many live TV streaming services -- including DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV -- carry one or more local networks, so they're the best bet for cord cutters who don't want to use an over-the-air antenna.

The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

How can I stream out-of-market preseason games?

For other markets the NFL Network will broadcast 14 preseason games live -- including the two games tonight -- and show replays of all 65 preseason games. Click here for the NFL Network's broadcast schedule for both live games and replays of preseason games. Live games will be blacked out on the NFL Network in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.

Here's the schedule for the remaining live preseason games on the NFL Network:

Friday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saturday, Aug. 24

1 p.m. ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings

7 p.m. ET: Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

10 p.m. ET: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday, Aug. 29

7 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Only three of the big six streaming services carry the NFL Network. It's not offered on DirecTV Now, Hulu or YouTube TV, leaving NFL fans with a choice of FuboTV, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV. Check out your live TV streaming options below for the NFL Network.

Sling TV's Blue package includes the NFL Network. Sling's Blue package usually costs $25 a month but is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.

PlayStation Vue's $55-a-month Core plan includes the NFL Network.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes the NFL Network.

Originally published Aug. 2.

Update, Aug. 15: Adds latest game details.

