How to watch Browns vs. Colts, Cowboys vs. Rams and more NFL preseason week 2 games

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

NFL training camps are now well underway, which means the 2019 season is just around the corner. Camps opened in July, preseason games run through August and the 2019 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5. Each team plays four preseason games before it cuts down to its final, 53-man roster to begin the season. After strong showings by the Patriots, Chiefs, Ravens and the new-look Browns in the opening week, week two begins to show who is starting to get into form and who still needs to shake off that offseason rust.

Will Antonio Brown play with a new helmet? Is the Browns high-flying offense really this potent? Will Daniel Jones ever throw an incompletion? With fantasy football drafts just around the corner, we'll start getting answers to these questions and more over the next few weeks of the NFL preseason.

Here's how cord cutters can watch the games live without cable.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

When are tonight's games?

On Thursday, Aug. 15, there are a handful of preseason games:

7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

7:30 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington; New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons



8 p.m. ET: Oakland Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

How can I stream my local team's NFL preseason games?



For teams in your local market -- Jets and Giants fans in New York, Cardinals fans in Arizona, and so on -- you'll be able to watch your local team's preseason games on a major local network channel (ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC; note that CBS is the parent company of CNET).

Many live TV streaming services -- including DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV -- carry one or more local networks, so they're the best bet for cord cutters who don't want to use an over-the-air antenna.

The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

How can I stream out-of-market preseason games?

For other markets the NFL Network will broadcast 14 preseason games live -- including the two games tonight -- and show replays of all 65 preseason games. Click here for the NFL Network's broadcast schedule for both live games and replays of preseason games. Live games will be blacked out on the NFL Network in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.

Beyond tonight's games, here's the schedule for the other 10 live preseason games on the NFL Network:

Friday, Aug. 16

7:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Saturday, Aug. 17

4 p.m. ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts

7:30 p.m. ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10 p.m. ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Friday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saturday, Aug. 24

1 p.m. ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings

7 p.m. ET: Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

10 p.m. ET: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday, Aug. 29

7 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Only three of the big six streaming services carry the NFL Network. It's not offered on DirecTV Now, Hulu or YouTube TV, leaving NFL fans with a choice of FuboTV, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV. Check out your live TV streaming options below for the NFL Network.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Sling TV's Blue package includes the NFL Network. Sling's Blue package usually costs $25 a month but is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.

PlayStation Vue's $55-a-month Core plan includes the NFL Network.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes the NFL Network.

Originally published Aug. 2.

Update, Aug. 15: Adds latest game details.

Mentioned Above Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray) $999 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.