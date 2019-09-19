How to watch Brewers baseball without cable for the 2019 pennant race

Getty Images

Despite losing reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich for the season, the Milwaukee Brewers refuse to die. The club remains very much alive in the NL Central and Wild Card races with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee Brewers fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Brew Crew down the stretch.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

Stream the Brewers live in the Milwaukee area

Brewers games are shown on Fox Sports Wisconsin in the Milwaukee market. Five of the major live TV streaming services offer Fox Sports Wisconsin and range in price from $45 to $70 a month.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports Wisconsin is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's $55-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports Wisconsin is available in your area here.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox Sports Wisconsin for the local Milwaukee market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network.

AT&T TV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports Wisconsin is available where you live.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Brewers streaming

If you're a Brewers fan living outside of the Milwaukee area, you can't watch the Brewers on Fox Sports Wisconsin. You can, however, stream the club's games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $27 for the rest of the regular season to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $16 for the rest of the regular season to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Brew Crew and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.