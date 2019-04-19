How to watch Brewers baseball in 2019 without cable

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have been a tough follow of late -- or, for many of their fans, an entire lifetime. Since making it to the World Series as a member of the American League in 1982 (and losing in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals), the Brewers have made the playoffs only three times, the most recent being last year's 96-win season that ended in seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Led by NL MVP Christian Yelich, the 2019 Brewers are among the favorites -- along with the Cards and Cubs -- to win the NL Central this season. Brewers fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Brew Crew, whether you're in the Milwaukee area or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Brewers live in the Milwaukee area

In 2019, Brewers games will be shown on Fox Sports Wisconsin in the Milwaukee market. Five of the major live TV streaming services offer Fox Sports Wisconsin and range in price from $45 to $70 a month.

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes Fox Sports Wisconsin for the local Milwaukee market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports Wisconsin is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports Wisconsin is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports Wisconsin. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports Wisconsin is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Brewers streaming

If you're a Brewers fan living outside of the Milwaukee area, you can't watch the Brewers on Fox Sports Wisconsin. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Brew Crew and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

