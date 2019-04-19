How to watch Braves baseball in 2019 without cable

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves boast two of the most exciting young players in the game in 22-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies and 21-year-old outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. They are worth the price of admission alone, but the team itself is one of the top clubs in the National League after winning 90 games last season enroute to the NL East title. They are expected to compete for the division again but will face tough squads from the Mets, Nationals and Phillies.

Braves fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Braves, whether you're in the Altanta market or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Braves live in the Atlanta market

In 2019, Braves games will be shown on Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer Fox Sports South.

Sling TV ($25) Fox Sports South is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for Fox Sports South here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports South. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes Fox Sports South for the local Atlanta market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports South. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports South is available in your area. See at YouTube TV ($50)

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports South. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1,MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports South is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports South. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports South is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Braves streaming

If you are a Braves fan living outside of the Atlanta market, then you can't watch the Braves on Fox Sports South. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, your Atlanta Braves and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

