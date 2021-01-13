Blue Origin

Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, plans to take another step closer to launching humans to space with its latest New Shepard mission.

The 14th test flight, scheduled for Thursday, will see the crew capsule with some new bells and whistles that will eventually be enjoyed by tourists the company hopes to take on joy rides into microgravity.

"The upgrades include improvements to environmental features such as acoustics and temperature regulation inside the capsule, crew display panels, and speakers with a microphone and push-to-talk button at each seat," reads a statement from Blue Origin. "The mission will also test a number of astronaut communication and safety alert systems. The capsule will be outfitted with six seats, including one occupied by Mannequin Skywalker."

It's been over five years since New Shepard made its first pioneering flight to space followed by a successful vertical landing. Blue Origin's process of working toward sending its first human passenger to space has been slower than the company originally hoped for, but such is the case when it comes to space tourism. Competitor Virgin Galactic has experienced delays of its own in recent years.

Blue Origin has not yet announced pricing or when it will begin taking reservations for space flights.

Thursday's uncrewed test is planned for 7:45 a.m. PT (9:45 a.m. CT) and will see New Shepard fly an "up and down" mission to the edge of space and come right back down for landing at the Blue Origin's Launch Site One in west Texas. You can watch it all via the embedded livestream feed below.

