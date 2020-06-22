How to watch Apple's WWDC 'State of the Union' address

Angela Lang/CNET

After detailing new updates coming to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS, not to mention announcing a switch from Intel processors to its own silicon, Apple's virtual WWDC continues on Monday. Those looking to continue learning about Apple's platforms have more virtual sessions to attend, including a "platforms state of the union" at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) Monday afternoon.

Billed as a way to "hear directly from Apple engineering leaders as they dive deeper into the latest advances" across its various platforms, Apple will be streaming this year's address on-demand through its the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. It will also make it available in China on Tencent, iQIYI, Bilibili and YouKu.

It remains to be seen if Apple will address the many questions surrounding its App Store policies. On Monday the iPhone-maker approved an update to the email app Hey after a public dispute with the app's developer Basecamp over why Apple was rejecting updates and Apple's 30% commission on in-app purchases.

That dispute comes as antitrust questions continue to surface over how much power Apple has with its popular mobile platform, with the European Union launching a probe into the App Store last week.