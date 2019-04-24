How to watch Apple TV Plus shows

In March, Apple gave us a sneak peek of the shows, movies and documentaries the company has been working on, somewhat in secret, for the past couple of years. Some of the biggest celebrities around took the stage to reveal shows they've been working on with Apple. Shows like Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg, See featuring Jason Momoa or Little Voice from J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles. Heck, even Oprah is on board with the service -- she showed up and discussed two documentaries she has in the works.

In addition to revealing the initial release of original programming from Apple, the company also showed off its Apple News Plus subscription service, a new Apple TV app, Apple Card and Apple Arcade gaming service.

If you're eager to see if Apple can produce Netflix-quality content, here's how you can watch Apple's new Apple TV Plus shows.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 unanswered questions about Apple TV Plus

Compatible devices

Apple's programming will be available on all Apple devices, and compatible smart TVs with the new Apple TV app.

The new Apple TV app will be available starting in May on iOS, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV devices. Additionally, smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio will gain access to the new Apple TV app later this year.

How much does it cost?

Apple didn't announce a price for Apple TV Plus, but did share a few details about what the subscription will include:

Ad-free subscription service

Exclusive Apple Originals

Available in 100-plus countries

When will the shows be available?

For those eager to see Apple's storytelling chops, you'll have to wait until this fall.

Until then, Apple will surely begin to tease its upcoming shows. One brief clip the company showed during the keynote included many of the shows that had just been announced, but for now, that's the most comprehensive look we'll get of the upcoming Apple TV Plus programming.

The Apple TV Plus website has well as an introduction video and brief (silent) clips of upcoming shows. Check it out here.

Originally published March 25.