How to watch Angels baseball in 2019 without cable

Mike Trout is hands-down the best baseball player on the planet, and after signing the largest contract in professional sports history with the Los Angeles Angels, he'll continue mashing in balls in southern California for the next decade and more. But Trout isn't the only attraction in Anaheim: I would argue smooth-fielding, rocket-armed Andrelton Simmons is also worth the price of entry. And Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani is expected back in May to DH, but not pitch, having had Tommy John surgery last year.

Angels fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Angels whether you're in southern California or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Angels live in the Los Angeles area

In 2019, Angels games will be shown on Fox Sports West in the Los Angeles market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer Fox Sports West.

Sling TV ($25) Fox Sports West is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for Fox Sports West here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. See at Sling TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes Fox Sports West. Click here for a list of the regional sports networks that FuboTV carries. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports West. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see what local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports West. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports West is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports West. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports West is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports West. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports West is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Angels streaming

If you're an Angels fan living outside of southern California, you can't watch the Angels on Fox Sports West. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Angels and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.