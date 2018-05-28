How to watch The Bachelorette

Get ready folks, it's that time of year: The Bachelorette is back for its fourteenth season tonight!

I will be celebrating as always, by grabbing my favorite iridescent wine glass, getting in my favorite sweats and pulling out my phone for nonstop live-tweeting when the drama gets to be too much to handle. (If you already know the basics, I suggest you check out my guide to all things Bachelorette too!)

How to watch Becca's Bachelorette season

ABC airs all the Bachelor Nation (that is, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) shows, specials and features on a pretty screwy timeline. Seriously, the Bachelorette airing schedule is pure chaos. You can catch it live on television, in the ABC streaming app, ABC's website and on Hulu.

This season you can catch the premiere on tonight, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (check your local listings just in case!). Most seasons are 12 episodes over a three-month period. Things change a lot due to sports though, especially this time of year, so plan to get invested accordingly.

To help you plan, keep in mind the episode lengths and types:

Mondays, 2-hour episodes: The one where we find out how much drama to expect. Typically the ep where we find out what the date situation is and who is mad after the last rose ceremony.

Tuesdays, 2-hour episodes (sometimes): Solo date nights, rose ceremony.

Wednesdays, 2-hour episodes (sometimes): Historically, Wednesdays are when the end-of-season reunion show will air. Well, that or if a sporting event gets in the way of a Tuesday or Monday episode.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Following along with other viewers on Twitter is really easy since everyone in Bachelor Nation uses the hashtag #TheBachelorette. Throughout the season more will likely pop up, and when we get a villainous contestant, their name will be everywhere (and a hashtag of some sort).

How to get invested in Bachelorette

I've been watching *all things* Bachelor Nation for six years now. My sister got me hooked in college, and to be honest, I don't regret a moment of it. Now that I'm (nearly) an adult, I have a very serious routine that I'm willing to share so you, too, can watch Becca Kufrin fall in love with your squad.

Step 1: Forget to set your Bachelorette fantasy lineup. Then tell your group chat (aptly named TEAM BECCA ?) that it's fine because you won the first year, so you don't have to prove your skills anymore.

Step 2: Get dinner. Get tacos because tacos.

Step 3: Grab a glass of white wine, your fully charged phone, glasses and a blanket.

Step 4: Wrangle the troops into the family room. Start the show exactly 20 minutes late, so you can fast forward through commercials.

Step 5: Share every thought you have on Twitter. #sorrynotsorry

Step 6: Answer every question your less informed family members have about the show.

Step 7: Share snarky comments IRL with those in the room. Repeat because some people couldn't hear.

Step 8: Share the same comments on Twitter. Laugh about how funny you are.

Step 9: Fight with family over fast-forwarding protocol during the show when they skip key scenes.

Step 10: Get annoyed when there's no rose ceremony -- when contestants get eliminated. Share anger on Twitter with the world.

Step 11: Repeat until the end of the season. Prepare emotionally for the next season of The Bachelor.

Or just watch it when it airs and tweet about it. That's fine too. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

OK, now grab your drink of choice, and prepare for the new season with me, because watching alone is the worst and no one should have to. Let's do the damn thing!

This piece was originally published May 26 and will be updated throughout the season.

