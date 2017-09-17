Emmys 2017: How to watch and stream the awards show

Joan E. Solsman/CNET

TV's biggest night is upon us. The 69th Emmy Awards take place on Sunday in Los Angeles. The shows starts at 5 p.m. PT. Stephen Colbert will host. CBS will broadcast (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company). And you can check out TV Guide's Emmy Awards guide to see all of the nominees.

If you don't have cable or satellite TV, here are your options for streaming the awards show online.

CBS All Access

You can watch the Emmys online with CBS's streaming service. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month but there's a free trial for new subscribers. It's available on a wide variety of streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Roku. You can also get it on game consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Or if you have a phone or tablet running Android or iOS, it's there as well.

Streaming services with CBS

Many but not all of the big streaming services include CBS, including DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. Noticeably absent from the list is Sling TV, which doesn't offer CBS.

One caveat applies: make sure your streaming service of choice offers a live feed of CBS. In many markets, you get only on-demand content from the major networks and not live TV. For instance, CBS All Access offers live TV in 174 markets; see if your city or town is available using this list.

Over-the-air antenna

Another option is to run out and buy a cheap antenna. If you live in an area with good reception, you can get free, over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable ($40 or less) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.