Preakness Stakes 2018: How to watch, stream live

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The Preakness Stakes 2018 horse race is riding through Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, with a $1.5 million purse on the line. And if you want to catch it, there are several ways you can watch, both on TV and through the internet.

The most conventional method would be watching on TV, on NBC, which is airing the race starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on both its local channels and streaming over the internet using the NBC Sports app. The NBC Sports app is available for iOS and Android as well as the Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Comcast X1, Chromecast, Roku, Windows 10 computers, Xbox and select Samsung devices.

You can also get access to the race by signing up for one of the many online video subscription services that can substitute for a cable or satellite subscription, such as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV ($39.99 at Hulu), YouTube TV and FuboTV.

While 5 p.m. may be the broadcast's start, the race itself has an expected post time of 6:48 p.m. ET/3:48 p.m. PT.