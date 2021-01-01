How to watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl today without cable

Alabama finished this most unusual college football season with its usual perfect record. The Crimson Tide went 10-0 and won the SEC title to capture the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame joined the ACC for this season only and took a perfect record into the conference championship game, which it lost to Clemson. Despite dropping its first game of the year, the Fighting Irish claimed the No. 4 seed in the playoff over one-loss Texas A&M and undefeated Cincinnati.

Alabama and Notre Dame will face off in the Rose Bowl, not in Pasadena, California, but in Arlington, Texas. Southern California's COVID-19 restrictions don't allow for any fans in the stands, including family members of the players, so the game was relocated from the Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rose Bowl kicks off today, Friday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on ESPN. Clemson and Ohio State will play in the other semifinal game, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

How to stream the Rose Bowl

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Rose Bowl with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. You can also watch the Rose Bowl on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription, including a live-TV streaming subscription, that includes ESPN.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.