How to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disney Resorts

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is finally opening at Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on August 29, and as of right now, you can get reservations to visit the attractions on the land. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California opened in May and guests no longer need a reservation to see the Star Wars-themed land, but you'll still need to reserve your spot in Disney's virtual line via the Disneyland app.

Although you won't need a reservation to enter Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you'll still need to reserve a spot to get into Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy's Edge from every angle: We take you along for...

Here's how to reserve a spot.

Reserve your spot in the virtual line at Disneyland

To be on the safe side, you'll need to check in to reserve your virtual spot in line using the Disneyland app. You'll need to link everyone's tickets in your group that plans on going inside. You can still enjoy the rest of the park while you're waiting to be notified to enter the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area. Once you receive the notification, you'll have two hours to enter the area.

To reserve your visit for Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop, you'll need to book a reservation by visiting https://disneyland.disney.go.com/ogas-cantina-reservations/ or https://disneyland.disney.go.com/savis-workshop-reservations/ and selecting one of the available time slots. You'll have to put down a deposit in order to reserve your spot.

Disney

Buy a valid theme park admission for Disneyland

To gain access to Galaxy's Edge, you'll need to buy tickets to the Disneyland park. Sign in with your Disney account, or sign up here if you don't have one yet.

1. Visit the Disneyland tickets page to purchase your tickets.

2. Select how many days you're planning on going to the resort.

3. Choose the date(s) you're planning on going. Note that the entire month of June is considered peak season and will be more expensive.

4. Select the type of ticket you want. Your options are Admission to 1 Park or Park Hopper (which gives access to all parks).

5. If you want any upgrades, check those and then click Continue.

6. Click Checkout and complete the process.

Now you can relax while waiting for your adventure to begin at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge… until it's time to start packing.

Read: Star Wars Galaxy's Edge up close: Inside Disney's latest theme park

What about Disney World?

Disney World will be opening its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area at the end of the month. You can now make reservations for Oga's Cantina, Savi's Workshop and you'll need to make a reservation 180 days in advance to build your own droid at Droid Depot.

Fortunately, you won't need a reservation for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride -- it'll be standby only when the park opens. That means FastPass+ and MaxPass won't be available for this park.

You can purchase tickets here if you're planning a trip to Disney World when the attraction opens.