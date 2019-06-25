How to visit Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge without a reservation

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge finally opened at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California last month. As of June 24, guests no longer need a reservation to see the Star Wars-themed land, but you'll still need to reserve your spot in Disney's virtual line via the Disneyland app.

Although you won't need a reservation to enter Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you'll still need to reserve a spot to get into Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop.

Here's how to reserve a spot.

Reserve your spot in the virtual line

To be on the safe side, you'll need to check in to reserve your virtual spot in line using the Disneyland app. You'll need to link everyone's tickets in your group that plans on going inside. You can still enjoy the rest of the park while you're waiting to be notified to enter the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area. Once you receive the notification, you'll have two hours to enter the area.

To reserve your visit for Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop, you'll need to book a reservation by visiting https://disneyland.disney.go.com/ogas-cantina-reservations/ or https://disneyland.disney.go.com/savis-workshop-reservations/ and selecting one of the available time slots. You'll have to put down a deposit in order to reserve your spot.

Disney

Buy a valid theme park admission for Disneyland

To gain access to Galaxy's Edge, you'll need to buy tickets to the Disneyland park. Sign in with your Disney account, or sign up here if you don't have one yet.

1. Visit the Disneyland tickets page to purchase your tickets.

2. Select how many days you're planning on going to the resort.

3. Choose the date(s) you're planning on going. Note that the entire month of June is considered peak season and will be more expensive.

4. Select the type of ticket you want. Your options are Admission to 1 Park or Park Hopper (which gives access to all parks).

5. If you want any upgrades, check those and then click Continue.

6. Click Checkout and complete the process.

Now you can relax while waiting for your adventure to begin at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge… until it's time to start packing.

What about Disney World?

Disney World will be opening its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area on Aug. 29 in Orlando, Florida. As of right now, purchasing park tickets and staying in a Disney hotel will not guarantee you'll have access to the Star Wars area. Disney said admission will be subject to capacity constraints.

You can still purchase tickets here if you're planning a trip to Disney World.