Apple Music: How to view and remove apps that have access to your account

Apple Music subscribers can grant third-party apps access to their account for things like streaming music through Echo devices or creating a year-in-review chart of your most listened-to music.

When you've granted a third-party app or service access to your Apple Music account, it will continue to have access until you turn that access off. If you decide you want to reduce the amount of data flowing out of your account, there are a couple of different areas to edit which apps have access to your Apple Music information.

In Apple Music

Those using an iOS device will need to open the Apple Music app and select the For You tab, then tap on your profile photo in the top-right corner. Scroll down on the Account page until you find a section labeled Apps With Access. There you'll find a list of apps you've previously granted access to your account, and if you tap on the Edit button you can remove the apps you no longer use.

On Android, open the Apple Music app and select the For You tab. Next, tap on the three-dot menu icon on the top-right corner (just above your profile photo), followed by Settings. If you've granted an app access to your Apple Music account on the Android device, a section of Apps With Access will show up -- swipe across the app name to remove it.

Device Settings

Another place to check which apps have access to your Apple Music account is in your iOS device's Settings. Specifically, open Settings > Privacy > Media & Apple Music.

Slide the switch next to any app or service you'd like to revoke to the off position.

It's not clear what causes an app to show up in the iOS Settings app versus showing up in the Apple Music app. For me, the apps listed in each section were different, so it's a good idea to check both places.