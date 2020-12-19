How to use iPhone apps on your new M1 MacBook Air, Pro, Mini

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple recently released three new Macs that all use the company's own Apple silicon processor, the M1. With Apple's latest chip, the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini also support running the same iPhone and iPad apps you use every day on your phone and tablet.

There are some exceptions, of course. Developers have to opt-in to allow their apps to be installed on a Mac after they've optimized the experience for Apple computers with the M1 processor. That means not every app will be available right now, but the library of compatible programs is sure to expand as developers work on adopting the new technology.

If you're using one of Apple's M1 Macs and want to get more out of your new computer, here's how to install iPhone or iPad apps, including a workaround for apps that aren't listed in the Mac App Store (this will not break your Apple warranty and is considered safe).

Use Mac App Store search



There are two different ways to find iPhone and iPad apps in the Mac App Store. The first is by using the search box and entering the name of the app you want to install. However, the search results default to Mac apps, so after entering your search terms you'll need to click on iPhone and iPad Apps at the top of the results.

Easy enough, right? But you'll find it's often difficult to find the apps you're looking for.

Download apps you already own

The other method will allow you to install apps you've previously downloaded on your iPhone or iPad, some of which are available even if they don't show up in the Mac search results.

Open the Mac App Store and click on your name in the lower-left corner. You'll then see a list of the previously downloaded or purchased Mac apps linked to your Apple ID. Click on iPhone & iPad Apps to switch the view to apps you've installed on your phone or tablet.

Unfortunately, there isn't a search feature, so if you've downloaded a lot of apps over the years, you'll have to scroll through the list until you find what you're looking for. The apps are listed in chronological order, with the most recent apps at top.

What about apps you can't find in the App Store?

There is a workaround here too, but before we dig into the details, you need to know that it's not an official method, and apps might not work or could break in the future. If you're experiencing issues, it's best to wait for the developer to add official support.

With that said, here's how to install apps like Instagram on your Mac, thanks to Reddit user probablyamy.

1. Download and install iMazing. You can use the free trial to test this method out before buying the app.

2. Open iMazing and connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac. Approve the connection if prompted, and skip the backup when prompted.

3. Click on your device name on the left side of the window to reveal a list of options.

4. Select Apps and wait for it to load all of the apps installed on your device.

5. Click Manage Apps at the bottom of the iMazing window.

6. Enter your Apple ID password when asked.

7. Click Library at the top of the list of installed apps.

8. Go through the list and download the apps you want to install on your Mac.

9. After an app is downloaded, right-click on it in the list and select Export IPA.

10. Select a location to save the IPA file when Finder prompts you, then click Save. I suggest creating a folder on your desktop and saving the files there. Repeat that process for every app you've downloaded.

11. Finally, double-click the IPA file and your Mac will install the app and even add it directly to your Applications folder.

Once that's done, you can open the app and use it as you would any other app on your Mac. I've installed a few apps using the iMazing method, and it's a breeze. The apps themselves, Dark Sky and Instagram, have some issues, especially with presenting alerts and prompts for permissions, but they're usable. I was even able to post a picture to Instagram from my Mac without using the browser-based workaround.

MacOS 11 Big Sur added plenty of features to all Macs, not just the M1-based computers. If you're on the fence about getting one of the new Macs, be sure to read CNET's review. Or if you want to squeeze a bit more life out of the Mac you currently have, then make sure to read this.