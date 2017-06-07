iOS 11 means you never have to remember app passwords again

Finally, Apple's password manager expands outside Safari.

Tired of constantly forgetting your passwords? Apple wants to eliminate that pain point in iOS 11 by expanding its password managing feature beyond its Safari browser.

Technically, password autofill for third party apps has been available for a couple years now, but developers had to enable the feature, and not all of them did.

With iOS 11, however, Apple will enable the feature for all apps by including an extra key on the keyboard when it detects a login screen.

This post on Reddit includes the below image of the interface:

According to the comments on that same Reddit thread, users will tap on the Keychain icon, use TouchID to unlock stored passwords, select credentials and log into the respective app.

Apple Safari engineer Ricky Mondello used Twitter to encourage WWDC attendees to show up for his talk detailing the new feature, confirming it is built into iOS 11 and will be available to users later this year.

