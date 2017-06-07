iOS 11 will let you record your iPhone or iPad's screen

1:11 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The developer preview is out, and users are beginning to talk about features Apple didn't announce during the keynote. One such feature is built-in screen recording.

It appears — as of right now — the feature is triggered through a button in Control Center. There's a bit of work you'll need to do to set it up, but once it's there, you can record your iOS device's display to show off your gaming skills, or capture a random bug that keeps occurring.

Below you can check out the video Twitter user @Alexpettitt made detailing how to enable and use the feature:

I had way too much fun recording this... but here’s how to enable screen recorder in iOS 11 and turn on / off mic too: pic.twitter.com/CAU0td9tG5 — Alex Pettitt (@Alexpettitt) June 7, 2017

Presumably, you can then edit and share the screen recording just as can any other video stored on your iOS device. This is surely going to come in handy for many users.

Since we are seeing the feature in an early beta, Apple can change how the feature looks and works. We will be sure to update this post with any changes up until iOS 11 is released to the public later this fall.

Apple did not immediately respond for comment.