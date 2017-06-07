iOS 11 will let you record your iPhone or iPad's screen

The developer preview is out, and users are beginning to talk about features Apple didn't announce during the keynote. One such feature is built-in screen recording.
It appears — as of right now — the feature is triggered through a button in Control Center. There's a bit of work you'll need to do to set it up, but once it's there, you can record your iOS device's display to show off your gaming skills, or capture a random bug that keeps occurring.
Below you can check out the video Twitter user @Alexpettitt made detailing how to enable and use the feature:
Presumably, you can then edit and share the screen recording just as can any other video stored on your iOS device. This is surely going to come in handy for many users.
Since we are seeing the feature in an early beta, Apple can change how the feature looks and works. We will be sure to update this post with any changes up until iOS 11 is released to the public later this fall.
Apple did not immediately respond for comment.
Apple
All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.
-
Jun 7iOS 11 will let you record your iPhone or iPad's screen
-
Jun 7With HomePod, Apple may finally get serious about Siri
-
Jun 7IMac 2017 and old iMacs compared: Needed updates, one bummer
-
Jun 7Apple will share its secret iPhone screen-repair machines