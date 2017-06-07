iOS 11 will let you record your iPhone or iPad's screen

Screenshots are so 2016; with iOS 11 you can record a video of your iOS device's screen with a tap.

Captura de pantalla por Juan Garzón/CNET
Mobile
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The developer preview is out, and users are beginning to talk about features Apple didn't announce during the keynote. One such feature is built-in screen recording.

It appears — as of right now — the feature is triggered through a button in Control Center. There's a bit of work you'll need to do to set it up, but once it's there, you can record your iOS device's display to show off your gaming skills, or capture a random bug that keeps occurring.

Below you can check out the video Twitter user @Alexpettitt made detailing how to enable and use the feature:

Presumably, you can then edit and share the screen recording just as can any other video stored on your iOS device. This is surely going to come in handy for many users. 

Since we are seeing the feature in an early beta, Apple can change how the feature looks and works. We will be sure to update this post with any changes up until iOS 11 is released to the public later this fall.

Apple did not immediately respond for comment. 

Apple

All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.

All Apple Stories

More stories

Next Article: With HomePod, Apple may finally get serious about Siri
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF