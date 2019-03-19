How to use Google Assistant's interpreter mode

Google

If you've ever tried to converse with a friend, family member, client or co-worker that doesn't speak your language fluently, then you know how frustrating simple communication can be.

It doesn't have to be that way, though. Google Home Hub, Google Home speakers and all smart displays that use Google Assistant can work as a fast, efficient translator through its interpreter mode feature. Google Home Hub gave the best experience necause it has real-time, onscreen translations. You can see what you said onscreen, and how it's being interpreted.

No matter what device you use, Google Assistant's interpreter mode translations are much better than Google Translate it seems, and much quicker at coming up with the translation. Here's how to use interpreter mode.

Translate to communicate



To start up interpreter mode say, "OK, Google, turn on interpreter mode." The assistant will ask you what language you would like to use.

Once you tell it, you will hear a popping noise. That means that the assistant is listening and is ready to translate. Talk like you normally would, pausing every couple of sentences to let the assistant catch up and translate.

The limitation to interpreter mode

Unfortunately, you can't use interpreter mode while you're on a call with the same device. So, if you're using Google Home Hub to translate, you'll need to use your phone to make the call and vice versa.

Languages that can be translated

So far, Google Home Hub can translate 26 different languages. Here's the full list of supported languages:

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Mandarin

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Slovak

Spanish

Swedish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese