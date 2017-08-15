How to use Google Allo on your computer

1:43 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Google's Allo chat app is now available on the web.

That's right, you can put down your phone and carry on your regular conversations on your computer.

Perhaps more importantly, that also means you can chat with Google Assistant on any computer through Allo. Similar to using Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri, Google Assistant lets you set reminders, ask for GIFs, jokes, receive news and weather updates. Instead of using your voice though, you will type those requests right into Allo.

As of right now, the website will only work with Android Allo users, with iOS support coming soon according to Google.

Connect to a computer

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Visit allo.google.com/web on your computer.

Open the Allo app on your phone, slide out the menu and tap Allo for web .

. Scan the QR code displayed on your computer using your phone.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

A few seconds later, the Allo account on your phone will be in sync with your computer.

Remove a computer

Once you've connected to a computer, any time you visit the Allo web site it will load your conversation list. If you're sharing a computer or would prefer not to leave your Allo account open on a computer, you can sign out with just a few taps:

Open Allo on your phone.

Slide out the menu and select Allo for web .

. Tap the trash icon next to the browser(s) you want to remove, then confirm you want to sign up.

The Allo web page should instantly go back to displaying a QR code for signing into the service once again.