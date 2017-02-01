Your AirPods just got a quiet update

Apple on Wednesday released the first firmware update for its wireless AirPods. The update bumps the firmware from 3.3.1 to 3.5.1, but without a change log it's hard to know what Apple fixed, changed or added.

The update was first spotted by a Reddit user.

If you've had your AirPods connected to your iPhone in the past 24 hours, odds are the update is already installed without you having to do a thing.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Check the firmware version of your AirPods by opening the Settings app, then going to > General > About > AirPods. Note: AirPods will only display in About when connected to your iPhone.

If the firmware version isn't 3.5.1, place both AirPods in the charging case and leave it connected to your iPhone. The update will install automatically in the background. Wait a bit, then re-check the firmware version in About, and it should reflect the latest firmware version.

Today's update comes a week after Apple released iOS 10.3 in beta, which included a Find My AirPods feature.