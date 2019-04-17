How to turn on Dark Mode in Facebook Messenger

Facebook had been testing a dark mode for its Messenger app, limiting the scope of the test by requiring you to unlock it as a hidden feature by sending a crescent moon emoji. The added step made it fun to unlock, and also encouraged others to unlock the all-black look as friends posted random moons in chats.

Facebook recently announced the Easter egg is no longer required. Now anyone can enable Messenger's dark mode without unlocking it first. Why use dark mode? Not only is using a dark mode easier on your eyes, according to Google it can save battery life.

Turning on dark mode in Messenger only takes a couple of taps:

Open Facebook Messenger and tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner.

in the top-left corner. The Dark Mode toggle will be the first option under your profile photo.

toggle will be the first option under your profile photo. Turn Dark Mode on and watch as all of the white is instantly replaced with black.

If you don't have Dark Mode quite yet, you can wait until Facebook fully rolls out the feature to everyone, or you can try to send the crescent moon emoji (🌙) in a conversation to unlock the formerly hidden feature.

To change back to the lighter version of Messenger, just repeat the above steps and turn Dark Mode off.

